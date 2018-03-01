Checking out the new Cavalier Hotel with COVA Magazine on Coast Live

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va - Lisa from Coastal Virginia Magazine brings us a look at the "The Historic Hotel On The Hill" with some insights into the The Cavalier Hotel after its $80 million makeover. Read more at COVA Magazinee.
