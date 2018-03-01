× Career fair helps teens and young adults find jobs

CHESAPEAKE, Va – Opportunity Inc. and the Youth Career Center of Hampton Roads (YCCHR) will host the NextGen Opportunity Fair. This marks the sixth year the Youth Career Center will present the fair — previously known as the Teen Summer Opportunity Fair — to assist teens and young adults with gaining access to employment, volunteer, and post-secondary education opportunities.

Sponsored by the City of Chesapeake, the Hampton Roads Regional NextGen Opportunity Fair will feature more than 50 businesses and organizations from the region looking to connect with the emerging workforce. The fair is free for teens and young adults ages 16-24, as well as vendors. Job seekers are encouraged to bring copies of their resume and dress for a professional interview with employers onsite.

The NextGen Opportunity Fair will also include a special “Career Ready” section specifically designed to connect young adults seeking to launch a full-time career with employers hiring for entry level positions. Participating businesses and organizations include: AAA Pools, Autobell, GameStop, Girl Scouts of Colonial Coast, Jimmy Johns, Norfolk State University, Ocean Breeze, Regent University, Sentara Healthcare, The Virginia Zoo, Waffle House, YMCA, among several other vendors.

The event will take place March 1, 2018 at the Chesapeake Conference Center located at 700 Conference Center Drive Chesapeake, VA 23320 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Vendor registration is currently open with limited spots available, for vendor and job seeker registration information, please visit www.myyouthcareercenter.org.