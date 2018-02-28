Watch: Miami’s Ja’Quan Newton hits buzzer-beater to top No. 9 Tar Heels

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – North Carolina and Miami combined to score eight points in the final nine seconds of Tuesday’s thriller in the Dean E. Smith Center. However, the Hurricanes scored last – ruining UNC’s senior night.

Miami’s Ja’Quan Newton hit a 30-foot buzzer-beating three pointer to break an 88-88 tie and sink the ninth ranked Tar Heels, 91-88.

IS IT MARCH YET?! 😱pic.twitter.com/pIag0HBiVd — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) February 28, 2018

With 4.1 seconds to play, Carolina’s Joel Berry II tied the game with a tough three pointer of his own. However, Newton’s running heave gave Miami the victory, it’s 21st of the season.

The Tar Heels (22-and-8, 11-and-6 ACC) finish their season Saturday night at Duke. Miami hosts Virginia Tech Saturday.