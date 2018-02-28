Walmart raises age restriction for purchase of firearms, ammunition to 21

Citing “recent events,” Walmart announced Wednesday that it has changed its policy on firearm sales and will no longer sell firearms or ammunition to anyone under 21 years of age.

In 2015, the retailer ended sales of modern sporting rifles, including the AR-15. Walmart does not sell handguns except in the state of Alaska.

“We take seriously our obligation to be a responsible seller of firearms and go beyond Federal law by requiring customers to pass a background check before purchasing any firearm,” the store said in a statement.

Walmart also said that it would remove any items resembling assault-style rifles, including nonlethal airsoft guns and toys, from its website.

“Our heritage as a company has always been in serving sportsmen and hunters, and we will continue to do so in a responsible way,” Walmart said.

Dick’s Sporting Goods announced Wednesday that it would stop selling assault-style rifles altogether.

