Two women killed, man injured in Southampton County crash

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. – Two women died in a crash in the 10000 block of Ivor Road early Wednesday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

The call came in around 2:39 a.m.

Officials say a Chevrolet sedan traveling northbound ran off the roadway on one side, overcorrected and ran off the other side, striking several trees.

No one in the car was wearing a seat belt at the time.

The driver, 20-year-old Courtney Bradshaw, and 20-year-old Kaleigha Mason died at the scene.

Bradley Wrenn, 27, was flown to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital by air ambulance. His injuries are unknown at this time.