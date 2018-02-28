Top Naval Officer in Sixth Fleet nominated to be head of Fleet Forces

The U.S. Navy announced Wednesday that the top Naval officer in Sixth Fleet has been nominated as the head of the U.S. Fleet Forces.

Secretary of Defense James N. Mattis announced that President Donald Trump has nominated Navy Vice Adm. Christopher W. Grady for appointment to the rank of admiral and for assignment as commander of the U.S. Fleet Forces Command in Norfolk. He will relieve Admiral Phil Davidson.

Grady currently serves as the commander of the Sixth Fleet, commander of Task Force Six, commander of Striking and Support Forces NATO, deputy commander of U.S. Naval Forces Europe, deputy commander of U.S. Naval Forces Africa and Joint Force Maritime Component commander Europe in Naples, Italy.

According to Defense News, Grady will be responsible for manning, training and equipping the Navy’s forces. His position will also include working with U.S. Pacific Command to resource its needs.

Fleet Forces is the top Naval position in Hampton Roads. Vice Adm. Grady is in Italy, where Sixth Fleet is headquartered.

Click here to read more about Vice Adm. Grady.

Click here to read the full Flag Officer Announcements.