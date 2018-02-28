Portsmouth detectives investigating early morning homicide

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Detectives with the Portsmouth Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit are investigating an early morning shooting that left one person dead Wednesday.

Around 2:40 a.m., authorities were advised that a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen was taken by personal vehicle to Chesapeake General Hospital. The man was said to have been shot in Portsmouth near George Washington Highway and Victory Boulevard. Officers responded to the area and located a possible scene at 1915 Victory Boulevard.

The victim, identified as 26-year-old Lorenzo Bernat of Virginia Beach, was then taken by paramedics to Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Bernat died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

This incident is being investigated as a homicide. Detectives do not have a motive or suspect in this case.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). You can also submit a tip via the new P3 Tips app or the Portsmouth Crime Line Facebook page.

Stay with News 3 for updates.