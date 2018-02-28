Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort pleads not guilty to new charges

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort pleaded not guilty at an arraignment Wednesday morning in federal court to a re-written set of charges that had been levied against him late last week.

The charges in the US District Court for the District of Columbia include allegations of money laundering, conspiracy and making false statements about his foreign lobbying.

Prosecutors and the defense agreed on a September 17 trial start, which means the trial involving the onetime leader of Trump’s campaign brought by the special counsel will be just before the November midterm elections where Democrats are already expected to do well.