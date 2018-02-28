10 witnesses admit to lying in a Newport News murder case: News 3 talks to the man convicted of the crime

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Nathaniel Pierce has been sitting behind bars since 1994.

When asked why he thinks he was blamed he said, “I just think they wanted to close their books.”

He was tried by a jury in the Newport News Circuit Court for the murder of a man and the wounding of two others.

The trial lasted two days and he was found guilty and sentenced to life behind bars.

“For the police to have people say you’ve done things that you didn’t do and you know you didn’t do them and keep your sanity after all this time it is hard. It’s real hard,” Pierce said.

Nathaniel pierce, his younger brother Darryl Hunter and their neighbor Reginald Fletcher are all locked up for the same crime.

The brothers’ mother said it has not been easy living without seeing her sons, “I can’t even put that into words. But I have never lost my faith that God one day will let the truth reveal.”

When someone is found guilty of a crime and locked away too often their voice is locked away with them. Since his conviction Pierce has never stopped fighting to have his voice heard using neatly written letters as his megaphone.

Those letters made us take a deeper look into his story.

Hear more from Pierce and learn why over 10 witnesses have come forward saying they lied Wednesday night on News 3 at 11 p.m.