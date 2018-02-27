Virginia Beach middle school student taken into custody for making threat on social media

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A Great Neck Middle School student was taken into custody after a post on social media referenced violence against the school, according to a letter sent home to parents by Dr. Soltner, the school’s principal.

The letter says officials were made aware of the post Monday night. The student who made the post was immediately identified and taken into police custody.

According to police, a pre-teen boy was charged with threatening bodily harm via electronic communication. He was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center.

The principal said appropriate disciplinary action will also be taken against the student.

“Please remind your child that there are serious consequences for anyone who makes a threat – even as a joke. Additionally, I ask that you take a moment to reinforce with your children that we all have a role in keeping our school safe,” Dr. Soltner said. “If they hear or see something that is cause for concern, they should report it to police or adult here are school. Thank you for your help and for your continued support of Great Neck Middle School.”

Classes will continued as scheduled.