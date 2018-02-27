Middlesex County deputies searching for woman who mysteriously disappeared from home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, Va. (WTVR) -- CBS 6 reports that Middlesex County deputies are searching for a Virginia mother who mysteriously disappeared from her home Tuesday morning.

TerriLynn St. John, 23, was last heard from around 7:30 a.m., when she went to her car in her front yard, preparing to take her children to daycare, according to family members.

The door of the home was found open and her small children were found alone inside her home.

Family members are especially concerned about St. John’s whereabouts because her cell phone was found in the bushes outside her home.

In addition, they say her car is still at home and her broken necklace found in the yard.

Those family members say because of the evidence left behind, they believe a struggle took place outside the home.

Crime Insider sources say law enforcement officials are using dogs and drones in the search for 23-year-old.

St. John is described as a white female, 5’6’’ tall, 130 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

She has multiple tattoos including R.J.M. on her right wrist, a princess crown on her left wrist, and a cross on her ring finger.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of TerriLynn St. John, contact the Middlesex Sheriff’s Office.