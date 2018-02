NORFOLK, Va. – One man was injured after being shot near the Norfolk State University campus, according to Norfolk dispatch.

The call came in Tuesday just before 1 a.m.

Norfolk Police were asked by NSU to respond to the dorms on campus for a gunshot victim.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not said if they have made an arrest.

Download the News 3 app for updates.