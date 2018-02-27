NORFOLK, Va - Our friends for the Virginia Zoo bring a special guest to visit Coast Live. K.C. the Sloth came to hang with us for a bit, literally. We learn all about sloths and about who at WTKR is a real Sloth Fan.
K.C. The Sloth visits from The Virginia Zoo to hang out on Coast Live
-
Errol the owl and Fred the tortoise visit from the Virginia Zoo on Coast Live
-
Otterly adorable: Adopt an otter through the Virginia Zoo’s Zoodoption program this Valentine’s Day
-
St. Louis Zoo allowing people to adopt a sloth for Valentine’s Day
-
Bongo brings ‘Joy’ to Virginia Zoo
-
Local Music Spotlight with Madison Warner on Coast Live
-
-
Our new foodie friend, Chef Patrick, stops by to educate our taste buds on Coast Live
-
Smithsonian Zoo sloth, Ms. Chips, dies at 46
-
A local jeweler makes hoops for the Hoops for a Cure on Coast Live
-
A new season of Quality Comedy kicks off on Coast Live
-
A talk with the Santaland Diaries elf about the funny new late-night holiday show on Coast Live
-
-
Federal officials hold meeting on offshore drilling 100 miles away from the Virginia coast
-
Polar Plunge in Virginia Beach raises $1.185 million for Special Olympics Virginia
-
Preparing For The Polar Plunge on Coast Live