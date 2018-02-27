K.C. The Sloth visits from The Virginia Zoo to hang out on Coast Live

Posted 5:02 pm, February 27, 2018, by

NORFOLK, Va - Our friends for the Virginia Zoo bring a special guest to visit Coast Live. K.C. the Sloth came to hang with us for a bit, literally.  We learn all about sloths and about who at WTKR is a real Sloth Fan.