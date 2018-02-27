× First Warning Traffic – Bridge openings and road work for Tuesday

BRIDGE OPENING:

James River Bridge 5:30 AM

–

CHESAPEAKE – VDOT will close the ramp from I-64 west to I-464 north (Exit 291-A) for scheduled repairs February 27 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Signs will be in place to detour traffic at North Battlefield Boulevard (Exit 290-A).

–

ERC WEEKLY DOWNTOWN / MIDTOWN TUNNEL CLOSURES Friday, February 23 to Friday, March 2

US 58 West Midtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Midtown Tunnel westbound on Tuesday, February 27, Wednesday, February 28 and Thursday, March 1 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

US 58 West Midtown Tunnel: Full closure in the Midtown Tunnel Westbound from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. (midnight) on Wednesday, February 28. Motorists are advised to use the Downtown Tunnel as an alternate route.

I-264 East: Exit 7B on I-264 East will be closed on Tuesday, February 27 and Wednesday, February 28 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning. Motorists advised to follow signs for detour.

–

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT February 25 – March 3

I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County/James City County:

Alternating single-lane closures, as well as intermittent stoppages up to 20 minutes, on I-64 east and west from Colonial Parkway to Lee Hall (exit 247) February 25 – March 1, starting as early as 7 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Full ramp closures on I-64 with signed detours in place, on February 25 – March 1, as follows:

o I-64 west off-ramp to Route 143 (exit 243B), as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

o Route 199 east on-ramp to I-64 west, as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

o I-64 east on- and off-ramps to Route 199 west (exit 242A), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Lane closures under flagger control on Yorktown Road and Penniman Road at the I-64 overpasses on February 25 – March 1, from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m.

Single lane closures on I-64 east and west from the James City-York County Line (mile marker 233) to Route 199 west (Exit 242A) February 25 – March 1, starting as early as 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. for soil boring operations.

I-64, Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel: One lane will remain open at all times.

Single-lane closures west February 25 – March 1 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-664, Monitor-Merrimac Bridge-Tunnel: One lane remaining open at all times.

I-664 south February 28 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-664, Southside:

Single-lane closure north at I-64/I-264 split March 1, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64, Southside:

Dual-lane closures west between the Twin Bridges and I-264 interchange February 27-28, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. One lane will remain open at all times.

I-64, Express Lanes: Full closures.

o February 27 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

o February 28 from 9 a.m. to noon.

I-64, High Rise Bridge: Multiple closures and stoppages. Motorists should expect delays.

Alternating single-lane closures I-64 in both directions between S. Military Highway and Battlefield Boulevard February 25 – March 1 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Alternating single-lane closures in both directions on South Military Highway at I-64 February 26 to March 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Full closures at the bridge lasting no longer than 20 minutes scheduled for:

o February 28 – March 2, between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m.

o March 3 between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m.

I-64, Peninsula:

Single-lane closures both directions between Old Stage Road (Exit 227) and Camp Peary/Williamsburg (Exit 238) February 25-March 1, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. One lane will remain open at all times.

Isle of Wight, Route 17, James River Bridge: One lane will remain open at all times.

Single-lane closure Route 17 south at Kings Cove Way February 28, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Single-lane closure south February 26 – March 2, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk:

Alternating single-lane closures will be from February 25 – March 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. One lane will remain open at all times on: Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street. Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and Military Highway. Northampton Boulevard between Military Highway and past USAA Drive. Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road.

The off-ramps from I-64 east to Military Highway (Exit 281B) and Robin Hood Road (Exit 281A) will be closed February 25 – March 1 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. The ramps will not be closed simultaneously

Turnpike Road Reconstruction Project, Portsmouth:

One northbound lane of Frederick Boulevard is open at the Turnpike Road intersection. Southbound Frederick Boulevard is closed. Signed detour in place.

Intersection of Jamestown Avenue and County Street closed until April 2018.

Elizabeth River Tunnels/Martin Luther King Expressway: Go to Elizabeth River Tunnels for the latest project and traffic updates regarding the Downtown Tunnel (I-264), Midtown Tunnel (U.S. 58) and Route 164 MLK Expressway.

–

ROUTE 199 AND BROOKWOOD DRIVE INTERSECTION IMPROVEMENT PROJECT TO BEGIN THIS MARCH March 5, 2018

JAMES CITY COUNTY – A project to improve the intersection at Route 199 (Humelsine Parkway) and Brookwood Drive is scheduled to begin construction in early March.

Henry S. Branscome, LLC was awarded the $358,000 construction contract to improve safety, increase capacity and alleviate traffic congestion during peak traffic times through the widening of Brookwood Drive, as well as median modifications on Route 199, signal head replacement at the intersection, and drainage improvements.

This project will convert the existing right-turn lane from Brookwood Drive onto Route 199 east to a left-turn/through lane, as well as add a new right-turn lane on Brookwood Drive onto Route 199 east. Once completed, the new lane configuration on Brookwood Drive will consist of one dedicated left-turn lane, one left-turn/through lane and one dedicated right-turn lane onto Route 199.

Starting the week of March 5, motorists can expect single-lane closures on Route 199 taking place overnight Sunday through Friday, as well as day- and nighttime lane closures as needed on Brookwood Drive.

Motorists will be advised of any additional lane closures or traffic shifts that may occur during the project, which is scheduled for completion in mid-summer 2018. All construction work is dependent upon weather conditions.

–