Dog food, treats recalled for possible salmonella, listeria contamination

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — Treats from two dog-food brands are being voluntarily recalled after the discovery of salmonella or listeria, according to the FDA.

A voluntary recall has been issued for TruPet “treat me crunchy beef delight” pet treats.

The 2.5-ounce pet treats may be contaminated with salmonella, according to an advisory from the Food and Drug Administration on Friday.

The treats were sold nationwide through online retailers chewy.com and trudog.com.

Affected products show the number: "Lot # 20190514 13753,” according to the FDA.

Salmonella can affect animals, but also humans handling the contaminated product, the FDA warns.

Infected pets may become lethargic, have decreased appetite, fever, abdominal pain, and diarrhea or bloody diarrhea.

Infected humans could experience nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, cramping or fever.

Customers who purchased the TruPet produce are advised to return it to the place of purchase for a refund or call the company at 800-476-8808 with any questions.

The second voluntary recall is for Northwest Naturals’ 5-pound frozen chicken and salmon pet food chubs, which are feared to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to the FDA.

The FDA warned on Friday that contaminated food may have been distributed in Rhode Island, California, Washington, Texas, Michigan, and Georgia.

Humans affected by listeria may experience nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever, according to the FDA. The warning did not detail how it affects.

Customers should check food bags for the UPC code 0 87316 38440 6, and a product “best buy” date code of 15 082218.

Anyone who purchased the recalled product is advised to return it to the place or purchase. They can also direct questions Northwest Naturals at 1-866-637-1872, Monday-Friday, from 8 a.m to 4 p.m. PST or go to www.nw-naturals.net.