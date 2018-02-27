City of Norfolk to remove ‘love locks’ from Hague Bridge

NORFOLK, Va. – The City of Norfolk will remove the “love locks” from the Hague Bridge Wednesday morning, a city spokesperson announced Tuesday night.

City crews will remove the locks around 8 a.m.

According to the city spokesperson, the Norfolk City Council wants to end the grand jury process while members consider whether to allow them and, if so, the guidelines to placing locks on the bridge.

People are asked not to place locks on the bridge while the council considers whether to allow them.

Removed locks will be stored at Public Works Operations at 2205 McKann Avenue. Anyone wishing to retrieve a lock can visit this location during normal business hours.