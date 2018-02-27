American heroes, life at sea takes you behind the scenes into Sailors’ lives on a ship

NORFOLK, Va. – America heroes live among us. They are our neighbors, colleagues, friends and family. Many of these brave men and women leave the comfort of this country for months at a time to travel across the world for the greater good of mankind.

With the most powerful Navy in the world, the United States has a big job; protect the open waters and help countries in distress.

As News 3 embarks on an underway with the USS Abraham Lincoln every job is seen working in conjunction with the entire mission of the ship.

From the Commanding Officer to the Boatswain`s Mates, from the deck of the carrier to Oceana where flight ops are always underway and from the physical fitness grounds of the base to underwater pool training; each and every sailor has a job and a pride that keeps them moving forward.

You might know these men and women who sport the Navy uniform, but we are taking you inside their lives while away at sea.

Tune into ‘American Heroes, Life at Sea’ Tuesday on News 3 at 11 p.m.