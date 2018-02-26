TSA PreCheck application center to open inside Norfolk airport

NORFOLK, Va. – Thought about joining the TSA Pre program?

The Transportation Security Administration’s popular TSA Pre program will have a temporary pop-up center the week of March 19-23 at the Norfolk International Airport.

The application process allows U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents to enroll directly in TSA Pre✓® – an expedited screening program that allows travelers to leave on their shoes, light outerwear and belt, keep their laptop in its case and their 3-1-1 compliant liquids/gels bag in a carry-on, in select TSA airport checkpoint screening lanes. More than 200 airports participate in TSA Pre✓® nationwide and dozens of airlines participate in the program, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

TSA’s program has been popular at airports throughout the country because of the time people can save by using it.

The pop-up center will be located in the arrivals terminal at Baggage Claim #2 from 8 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 5 p.m. throughout the week. Individuals who are coming to the airport to enroll should park in the short-term parking lot.

People interested in signing up for the TSA Pre program have to make an appointment online (which are already being made) and complete their enrollment in-person or as a walk-in at the application center.