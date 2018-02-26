Senate committee passes “Ashanti Alert” bill

The Senate Courts of Justice Committee passed a bill Monday that is in honor and recognition of Ashanti Billie, and those that have gone missing under similar circumstances.

The Ashanti Alert Act would act as an “Amber Alert” type of system to help local and regional law enforcement efforts in finding people who are between the ages of 19 and 65.

Like the Amber Alert, this bill would allow for law enforcement to more easily use media outlets such as commercial radio stations, television stations, and cable television – to broadcast information about missing persons. The law enforcement agency that is investigating the case would have the authority and decision to make the alert.

The bill, introduced by Delegate Jerrauld “Jay” Jones, was passed unanimously.

“We are about to make history. The history books will have to be updated and changed,” said Kimberly Wimbish, the Billie family’s spokesperson.

Ashanti Billie was abducted back on September 18, 2017, by Eric Brian Brown, from Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek in Norfolk, where she worked.

Investigators later found her body in Charlotte.

Billie was from Maryland, but had made her way to Hampton Roads in August 2017 so that she could attend culinary school in the area.