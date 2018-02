KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. – Publix has released its grand opening date for the company’s new store located in Kill Devil Hills.

The store, located at 1530 North Caroatan Highway, will hold the grand opening on Wednesday, February 28 at 7 a.m.

Customers are welcomed to come to the grand opening.

Publix was founded in 1930 in Winter Haven, Florida, by George W Jenkins.

It is the largest employee-owned grocery store in the United States, according to the company’s website.