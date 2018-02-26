Portsmouth School Board to join city council for tour of aging school buildings

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Those in charge of approving next year’s Portsmouth Public Schools budget will get a first-hand look at two schools in desperate need of repair.

Monday night, the Portsmouth School Board and Portsmouth City Council are holding a joint meeting which will included a tour of the aging Churchland Middle School and Churchland Elementary School.

The school division says a third-party firm recently recommended both schools be significantly renovated or replaced; projects that are in Superintendent Dr. Elie Bracy’s long-term plan to improve school buildings.

His proposal would need to be approved by city council.

The joint meeting begins at 6 p.m. at Churchland Middle School and the first tour starts at 7 p.m.