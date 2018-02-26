Our new foodie friend, Chef Patrick, stops by to educate our taste buds on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Introducing a new reoccurring segment on Coast Live - Eats + Drinks With Chef Patrick.

Patrick, Evans-Hylton is a trained chef and local foodie with his finger on the pulse of whats happening in the Coastal Virginia culinary community. He will be dropping by from time to time to let us know where to go, what to try and how to make the most of what there is in our region for Eats + Drinks.

This time around, we learn about an affordable but tasty champagne, what locals' favorite in Virginia Beach is adding a new Sunday brunch menu, a surprise pop-up restaurant that is a must-try for vegans, and where Chef Patrick will be teaching beer-tasting lessons.

Get even more details and follow up with Chef Patrick at www.vaeatsanddrinksmag.com