Norfolk inmate turns himself in after walking away from job site

NORFOLK, Va. – A minimum security inmate turned himself in after walking off of his cleaning job at Scope Saturday night, according to the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office.

The inmate, Tiquan Deron Eure, walked away from the job around 11 p.m. Deputies supervising the workforce quickly realized Eure was missing and started to search for him.

Deputies worked with his family to locate him, until he finally turned himself back in Sunday around 3 p.m.

Eure is serving a two year sentences for credit card fraud and credit card theft. He is now also charged with escape without force.

“Inmates in the workforce are always nonviolent, low risk inmates. For more than 20 years, inmates have worked in our community doing jobs like cutting grass, shoveling snow, or cleaning city facilities. Inmates work nearly 200,000 hours for the City of Norfolk, saving taxpayers more than $2 million each year,” said Norfolk Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Karen Pinkston. “It is very rare to have any issues with workforce inmates. Offenders volunteer to work because they receive credit to pay off debt, giving them a better chance of starting a new life.”