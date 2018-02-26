× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Clouds, rain, and a cool down

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A gloomy and cooler start to the week… Temperatures will start in the 50s and 60s this morning but will fall into the low 50s and upper 40s. Expect cloudy skies today with on and off showers, this morning and through the afternoon. Most of Coastal Virginia will see about 0.1” of rain, most of NE NC will see about 0.25”. Showers will taper off this evening and clouds will clear out tonight. Lows will drop into the low 40s and upper 30s overnight.

We will see sunny skies on Tuesday with highs in the upper 50s, about 5 degrees above normal. Highs will warm into the 60s on Wednesday with clouds building in. Rain will return on Thursday with highs in the mid 60s.

Cooler air will return for the weekend. Highs will fall into the 50s for the end of the week, near normal for this time of year. Rain chances will be low but it will be windy Friday and this weekend.

Today: Cloudy, Showers (70%). Falling into the upper 40s. Winds: N 5-10

Tonight: Clearing Skies. Lows in the low 40s. Winds: N 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: NE 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

February 26th

2003 Winter Storm: Central, East Central Virginia

