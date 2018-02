Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Are you a sprinter or a power walker? RoShaundra Ellington of the City of Newport News and Elizabeth Gates of the 4th Annual One City Marathon, tell us about a local race that will benefit a great cause and explains how you can run or just get involved.

Sunday, March 4, 2018

Marathon and Marathon Relay at 7:00 a.m.

Maritime 8k at 7:30 a.m.

Nautical Mile Fun Run at 10:00 a.m

For more info, visit OneCityMarathon.com.