Hampton Police seeking suspect wanted in connection to shooting

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect or suspects involved in a shooting that happened on February 24.

Around 2:18 p.m. on the day of the incident, dispatchers received a call in reference to a shooting in the 2000 block of Cunningham Drive. While officers were at the scene investigating, dispatchers received a call from the Sentara Careplex in reference to a walk-in gunshot victim. The victim, a 17-year-old Williamsburg boy, was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The victim told police that he was walking in the area when he was approached by the suspects, who displayed a firearm and demanded money from him. The victim was shot after a struggle ensued.

Police say narcotics were involved in the incident.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to call the Hampton Police Division at (757) 727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). You can also send an anonymous tip here or at P3Tips.com.

