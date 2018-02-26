Fourth annual One City Marathon to be held in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Shipbuilding will be hosting its fourth annual Newport News One City Marathon on Sunday, March 4.

Families are also welcomed to participate in One City Marathon events. Other than the runs, there will also be a variety of fun-filled events all weekend long.

The One City Marathon will have a variety of races that people can enter, which includes, the marathon, marathon relay, 8K and Nautical Fun Run.

All races are still open for the public to register for. Online registration in open through February 27, according to race organizers.

Registration is also available at the Health & Wellness Expo and on race day at the start line of each event.

The races – marathon, marathon relay, 8K and Nautical Mile Fun Run – take place on Sunday with the marathon and relay beginning at 7:00 a.m. at Newport News Park and the 8K and Nautical Mile beginning at the Victory Arch in downtown Newport News at 7:30 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. respectively.

To find out more information about the One City Marathon weekend, the runs and family events, click here.