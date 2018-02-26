First Lady Melania Trump to speak at Governor Spouse Luncheon

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Melania Trump will be speaking at the Governor Spouse Luncheon on Monday.

She will speak from the East Room of the White House.

The First Lady is expected to speak about gun control and the Parkland school shooting.

President Trump and the First Lady visited Florida on February 16, two days after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, which killed 17 people.

Trump in his press conference with Australia’s Prime Minister on Friday spoke about gun control.

The President also has spoken about arming school teachers. He believes that it could be something that could help keep schools safer.

“Armed Educators (and trusted people who work within a school) love our students and will protect them,” Trump tweeted Saturday. “Very smart people. Must be firearms adept & have annual training. Should get yearly bonus. Shootings will not happen again – a big & very inexpensive deterrent. Up to States.”