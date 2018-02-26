Eighth annual Hampton Roads Tattoo Arts Festival coming to Hampton Roads Convention Center

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Are you a fan of tattoos?

If so, The Hampton Roads Convention Center will host the eighth annual Hampton Roads Tattoo Arts Festival from March 2 through March 4.

The event will celebrate all aspects of the tattooing industry, and will welcome talented artist from across the country.

“This is our 8th year in Hampton and we are always excited for this show,” said festival organizer John Cann. “We are adding new entertainment including a professional BMX stunt team performing live, as well as a special appearance by Tragedy, an all metal tribute band to the Bee Gees.”

Patrons of the event will also be able to get tattoos at the festival, which will cost separately from the initial entrance fee that is required.

The fee of the tattoo will be negotiable between the buyer and artist, according to event organizers.

“This year we have roughly 300 tattoo artists,” said Cann. “If you want to meet many great custom tattoo artists all under one roof, this is the festival to attend.”

The festival is not just for adults. Family Day will be held on Sunday, March 4, and included a variety of events and kid oriented fun.

You must be 18-years-old or older to get a tattoo at the festival.

See price and hour of the festival below:

Cost:

$25 Daily

$45 Weekend Pass (includes all three days)

$35 Military Weekend Pass

12 and under free

Hours: