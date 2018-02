Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You don't have to buy cases of Girl Scout cookies to satisfy your sweet tooth!

Dunkin' Donuts is adding three Girl Scout cookie-inspired coffees to its morning line-up.

The new flavors include thin mint, coconut caramel and peanut butter.

You can get the flavors hot or cold.

Several locations are also inviting Girl Scouts to sell cookies at stores on weekends through March 18.