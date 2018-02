Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Featuring a stunning array of beloved songs written by Gerry Goffin/Carole King and Barry Mann/Cynthia Weil, BEAUTIFUL – The Carole King Musical tells the inspiring true story of King’s remarkable rise to stardom.

We get a live sample of the music from the show, coming to Chrysler Hall in Norfolk March 13-18.

For more info, visit sevenvenues.com .