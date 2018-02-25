Virginia high schooler breaks Allen Iverson’s single season scoring record

GATE CITY, Va. – A future Georgetown University player broke Allen Iverson’s single season scoring record last Wednesday.

Mac McClung broke the record during his 41 point playoff game for Gate City High School.

The senior has been some what of a viral sensation for his YouTube videos that show him making big time dunks and spectacular highlights.

Iverson had held the record since his senior season at Bethel High School.

Iverson scored 948 points in 1993 to hold the record for 25 years. McClung as of his game on February 21 had 958 points.

The 14 season NBA player was also a Georgetown Hoya, before being drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers in 1996.