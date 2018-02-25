Two dead after alleged DWI crash in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – Two people have died in a car crash that is also allegedly a DWI incident, according to police in Elizabeth City.

Officials say that Ramona Francine Finney and Micheal Leonard Tazewell both died after their 2008 Dodge Avenger collided with a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado Crew Cab at the intersection of Halstead Blvd. and Ridgefield Drive. Police responded to the scene around 2:30 a.m.

The driver of the Chevy truck was Leon Demetries Walston Jr. He was charged by police with Driving While Impaired., and was processed and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.

This investigation is still on-going.

