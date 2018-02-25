One dead, one seriously injured in Suffolk SUV crash

SUFFOLK, Va. – Police in Suffolk are investigating a fatal car crash in the city.

According to officials, dispatch was contacted about the accident around 4 p.m., where a SUV carrying two people overturned in the 5000 block of Holland Road/Route 58.

police have determined that when the vehicle overturned the driver was ejected from the SUV.

Medical personnel pronounced the driver dead on-scene, while the passenger of the SUV was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious injuries.

The eastbound lanes of Holland Road/Route 58 are currently shut down, with westbound traffic merging to the right lane. This portion of the roadway is anticipated to remain closed for several hours due to the ongoing investigation.

The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

No further information is available for release at this time.

