× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Rain moves in and temperatures drop

A cold front will continue to move toward us overnight and will stall across North Carolina on Monday.

An area of low pressure will ride along the front bringing us some rain overnight and for the first half of the day Monday. Highs on Monday in the mid 50s, but we could see temperatures continue to drop throughout the day. Grab that jacket and umbrella! The peninsulas and eastern shore will be drier than the rest of the viewing area.

High pressure will return on Tuesday. Expect clearing skies Monday night with mostly sunny skies on Tuesday. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

More clouds on Wednesday. Highs will warm into the lower 60s. A disturbance will move through late Wednesday into Thursday, bringing more rain. We could see a little bit of rain linger into Friday morning.

Temperatures will dip into the low 50s for the weekend, which sounds much cooler, but it’s actually normal for this time of year and for the first week of March.

Meteorologist April Loveland



