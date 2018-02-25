Car accidentally backs off Newport News pier

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A car carrying two people backed off a pier into a harbor on Friday in Newport News.

Dispatch was called to the 100 block of Jefferson Avenue around 11 a.m., and officials say that the Newport News Fire Department and Dive Team were sent to assist in getting the vehicle out of the harbor.

The car struck a Virginia Marine Commission Boat when it backed off into the harbor from the pier.

The two people in the car were able to escape the submerged car by themselves, and were treated for minor injuries at Riverside Regional Hospital.