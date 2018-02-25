Candlelight vigil held for 23-year-old Newport News man

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The family of a man who was shot to death in Newport News are still mourning the death of the one they lost.

The family hosted a candlelight vigil for the 23-year-old Devin Bowles on Saturday. He was the man who was killed on Lassiter Drive in the city Tuesday, February 20.

The vigil was held at 6:30 on Saturday, and many in attendance reflected on the good times that they shared with Bowles.

This was the second vigil that was held for Bowles. The first was the day after he was shooting, when friends and family gathered around the area in which he was shot.

According to police, Bowles was shot multiple times on that street right before 3 p.m. that Tuesday afternoon.

The vigil helped promote the message of love and ending of violence in the community.

News 3 spoke with a local pastor who said that vigils happen to often around here.

Bowles death makes it the third homicide in Newport News this year.