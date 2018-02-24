Virginia Beach Police investigating an auto-pedestrian crash at the Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police in Virginia Beach responded to an auto-pedestrian accident at the Oceanfront that involved two people.

According to VBPD, the accident happened in the 3400 block of Pacific Avenue, while a man and a woman were attempting to cross the street.

The woman has serious injuries, while the man has possible life threatening injuries. Both have been transported to a local hospital by Emergency Medical Services.

Officials advise that traffic will be rerouted potentially for the next few hours.

There is no further information at this moment.

