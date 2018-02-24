12-year-old boy dies following car crash in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A twelve-year-old boy has died following a vehicle crash Saturday evening in Newport News.

The crash, involving two vehicles, happened just after 6:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Old Denbigh Boulevard.

Newport News Police say a 29-year-old Newport News woman was driving a black sedan northbound on Old Denbigh Boulevard when she was struck by a gray sedan traveling eastbound from Woodside Lane.

The gray sedan was being driven by a 31-year-old woman from Alexandria, Virginia with the 12-year-old boy as a passenger.

The two adult female drivers were transported by medics to a local hospital with minor injuries. The 12-year-old male was transported to a local area hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

The Newport News Police Department Crash Team Unit is investigating this accident. There is no further information at this time.

Stay with News 3 for updates.