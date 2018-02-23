Watch the Hokies play Saturday LIVE on News 3

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech, winner of seven of its last nine games, is one of the hottest men’s basketball teams in the ACC.

Saturday, Tech tries to snap a five-game home losing streak to Louisville when the Hokies host U of L at 1:00 p.m. The game will be broadcast live on News 3.

With Wednesday’s victory vs. No. 15 Clemson, Tech has defeated three top 15 teams in a month. The Hokies upset No. 2 Virginia February 10th and 10th ranked North Carolina January 22nd.

Virginia Tech (20-and-8 overall, 9-and-6 ACC) has won 20 or more games in three consecutive seasons for the first time since 1986.