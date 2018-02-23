Man critically injured after Virginia Beach auto-pedestrian crash

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A man has been hospitalized after an auto-pedestrian crash in the 1100 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard Friday evening.

Officers with the Virginia Beach Police Department responded to the scene around 6:30 p.m. and found a man who had been hit by a vehicle.

Paramedics took the victim to a local hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.

The driver remained at the scene with police after the crash.

This case is active, and motorists should expect the road to be closed for the next few hours. Police are asking that you avoid the area.

The incident is being investigated by the department’s Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT).

There is no further information.

This is a developing story.