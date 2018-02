VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A local Chick-Fil-A is trying to reunite a bunny left in their store with its rightful owner.

The bunny was found at the Hilltop location on 749 First Colonial Road.

The little bunny looks like it has been well-loved over the years, with heart stickers and a gray tone to its body.

The store turned to Facebook to try to find the owner. As of 11:45 a.m. on Friday, the post has over 2,700 shares.

If you know who the bunny belongs to, contact the store at 757-437-8928.