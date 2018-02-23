Two men accused of selling synthetic ‘Spice’ drug to minors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - New details have emerged about a federal case where two men are accused of selling the synthetic drug known on the street as "Spice."

55-year-old William Barnes was the owner and operator of Odds and Ends II and the operator of Happy Daze smoke shop, according to court records. The two businesses were next to each other on the 3000 block of S. Military Highway in Chesapeake.

The records state that 24-year-old Andrew Murphy was Barnes’ employee.

Drugs called "Black Voodoo," "Brain Freeze" and "Dr. Feel Good" were allegedly sold out of the stores, according to federal documents.

The investigation lasted from April 2017 to August 2017.

Records say the two men and others would only sell to people they knew. Undercover detectives were even shot down a few times when they tried to purchase the drugs, but authorities were working with confidential informants.

The two are also accused of selling to juveniles.

One man, who did not want to be identified, said his coworker came to work high on the drug and was told to leave.

“From a sober aspect, I definitely wouldn't want to have anything to do with it,” he said.

Anthony Jacobs, the owner of the Shangri-La Glass Tobacco smoke shop in Norfolk, said he never wanted anything to do with Spice - even when it used to be legal.

“We've never dealt with it here; we've never sold it. We wouldn't plan on selling it even if it was legal because anything that synthetic, to me, is bad,” said Jacobs.

Authorities raided the smoke shops back August 31, 2017. Since then Odds and Ends II has shut down.

Records indicate police found $112,000 in cash and 3,800 grams of the drug that day.

A man who identified himself as the owner of Happy Daze said he was shocked by the allegations and had no knowledge of any alleged illegal activity.

Barnes is accused of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 5-fluoro-ADB and distribute and possess with intent to distribute 5-fluoro-ADB.

Murphy is accused of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 5-fluoro-ADB and money laundering.