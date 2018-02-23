× Squadron of the Month: VAW-124 Bear Aces

NAVAL STATION NORFOLK – News 3 is honored to introduce you to our February Squadron of the Month, VAW-124.

The Bear Aces fly the E-2C Hawkeye, a carrier-based tactical airborne early warning and control system platform. The squadron provides strike control, area surveillance, search and rescue guidance, navigational assistance, communications relay and drug interdiction.

They’re attached to Carrier Air Wing Eight and deploy on the USS George H. W. Bush.

In this special edition of Squadron of the Month, we’re taking you through a day in the life of a Bear Ace.