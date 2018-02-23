Several of BB&T’s banking services unavailable due to technical issue

Many of BB&T’s banking services are unavailable Friday morning due to a technical issue within their system.

Some of the services include online banking, the mobile banking app, ATMS and the automated Phone24 service.

Those with BB&T can still use their debit, credit and prepaid cards.

“We do understand this is causing a major inconvenience for so many of you and our teams are continuing to work diligently to restore your services,” BB&T said on their website.

BB&T says they’ll work with customers on any fees or issues experienced due to the outage once their systems come back online.

They say there is no reason to believe the issue is related to cybersecurity.