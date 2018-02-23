ODU baseball drops series opener to Kansas State, 11-3

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. (ODUSports.com) - Old Dominion fell to Kansas State, 11-3, in the first game of a three-game set on Friday afternoon at the Bud Metheny Complex.

Kansas State (3-3) scored three runs in the third and four in the fourth off of Old Dominion (2-3) starter Jim Fluke en route to the victory.

Fluke, who received the loss, went five innings and allowed seven runs, two of which were unearned, on 11 hits. Trey Fisher, who made his his ODU debut, and Jack Jett combined to throw the final four innings.

Culver Lamb led the Monarchs at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a home run and two runs scored. Freshman DJ Lardge continued to stay hot and went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Matt Schwarz and Kyle Battle also recorded two-hit games.

The series resumes tomorrow at 2 p.m. ODU freshman Hunter Gregory will get the ball against Kansas State's Gabe Littlejim.