Newport News students urged to apply for Virginia Sheriffs’ Institute scholarship

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Sheriff’s Office are urging kids in the city to apply for a criminal justice based scholarship.

The scholarship is offered through the Virginia Sheriff’s Institute and will be offered to students who will be attending a Virginia college or university in the 2018-2019 school year. Newport News Sheriff’s Office, they are a VSI member.

Eligibility information, a downloadable application and more are on the VSI website and the Sheriff’s Office website. One of the requirements for Newport News students is a letter of recommendation from Sheriff Gabe Morgan. Interested students should call 757-926-3992 to schedule an appointment to meet with him, said .

The deadline to submit the scholarship application is May 1.