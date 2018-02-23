× First Warning Forecast: Temperatures warm overnight, back to the 70s Saturday

It has been much cooler today once that cold front moved through. Temperatures will slowly rise as we head into the overnight hours. A warm front will continue to lift north through the area and we should see the clouds break up a bit. Drizzle and fog still possible. Expect fog overnight, with lows in the upper 50s.

Clouds and fog to start the day Saturday. Temperatures will start out in the upper 50s. Skies will start to clear throughout the day and we should have a nice mix of sun and clouds by the afternoon. Rain chances will remain low and highs will warm to the mid 70s.

Sunday will be the warmest day. We could see highs near 80! Some rain and storms are possible. Giving it a 50/50 shot. Right now, doesn’t look like we’ll see any severe weather. Just your garden variety thunderstorm. This is all due to a cold front crossing the region.

A big drop in temperatures to start the work week. Highs in the upper 50s with rain. Much drier on Tuesday with highs in the mid 50s, under clear to partly cloudy skies.

Rain chances and warmer weather will return on Thursday.

Meteorologist April Loveland



