Cop arrested for 40 child porn related charges is granted bond

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A VA Port Authority Police Officer had a bond hearing Friday in Virginia Beach court where a judge granted him a $20,000 secured bond.

51-year-old John Princeton was arrested on Valentine’s Day after a search warrant was executed on his home. Officials charged Princeton with 40 felonies; 26 counts of possession of child pornography and 14 counts of possession/reproduction of child pornography with intent to distribute.

Princeton was formerly a Portsmouth Police officer from 2001 to 2017.

The judge ordered that Princeton not leave the Commonwealth, he can not posses any electronic devices besides a flip phone and he cannot have unsupervised contact with minors.

Princeton will be back in court April 12th for a preliminary hearing .