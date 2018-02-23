After deadly shooting, Florida governor calls for raising minimum age to buy firearms

A week after one of the deadliest mass shootings in modern US history, Florida Gov. Rick Scott announced a comprehensive plan to keep students safe in his state, including suggestions to raise the minimum age to buy a gun, keep weapons out of the hands of the mentally ill and ban the sale of bump stocks.

A former student fatally shot 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on February 14, sparking once again heated debate over the middle point between Second Amendment rights and student safety.

“We must take care of our kids,” Scott, a Republican, said in a news conference announcing his three-part plan.

The governor called for tougher background checks and waiting periods to buy firearms, toughening an act that permits police to place mentally ill people in custody and the allocation of hundreds of millions of dollars toward improving security in schools and mental health services.

“Keeping guns away from dangerous people and people with mental issues is what we need to do,” he said.

“No one with mental issues should have access to guns. It’s common sense, and it is in their own best interest — not to mention the interests of our communities. And much of what I’m proposing involves giving law enforcement the ability to stop people from harming themselves and others, while giving them the tools to keep our schools safe.”

But Scott, who noted that he is a member of the National Rife Association, said he’s not calling for a ban on all firearms.

“I know there are some who are advocating a mass takeaway of Second Amendment rights for all Americans. That is not the answer.”

In response to questions about calls for a ban on semiautomatic weapons and AR-15s, the governor said that “banning specific weapons and punishing law abiding citizens is not going to fix this. What we have to do is we have to really focus on the problem. We’ve got to take all weapons away from people with mental illness, people who are threatening themselves or threatening others.”

Part 1: Keep guns away from dangerous people

Scott said the plan will address strengthening gun laws to keep “guns away from dangerous and violent people.”

— “Create the ‘Violent Threat Restraining Order,’ which will allow a court to prohibit a violent or mentally ill person from purchasing or possessing a firearm or any other weapon when either a family member, community welfare expert or law enforcement officer files a sworn request and presents evidence to the court of a threat of violence involving firearms or other weapons.

— “Strengthen gun purchase and possession restrictions for mentally ill individuals under the Baker Act. If a court involuntarily commits someone for treatment under the Baker Act because they are at risk of harming themselves or others, an individual would be required to surrender all firearms and not regain their right to purchase or possess a firearm until a court hearing. A minimum 60-day period would be established before individuals can ask a court to restore access to firearms.

— “Prohibit a person from possessing or purchasing a firearm if they are subject to an injunction for protection against stalking, cyberstalking, dating violence, repeat violence, sexual violence, or domestic violence;

— “Establish enhanced criminal penalties for threats to schools, such as social media threats of shootings or bombings, and enhance penalties if any person possesses or purchases a gun after they have been deemed by state law to not have access to a gun;

— Exceptions on the age for firearms purchasing include active duty and reserve military and spouses, National Guard members, and law enforcement.

Scott said he disagrees with the notion of arming educators, saying teachers should teach and police should police.

“My focus is on bringing in law enforcement. I think you need to have individuals that are trained, well-trained. My focus is let law enforcement do the keeping us safe and let teachers focus on teaching.”

Part 2: Keeping students safe

Scott proposed a $450 million initiative for student safety, calling for the presence of a resource officer in every public school and giving sheriffs’ departments the power “to train additional school personnel or reserve law enforcement officers” if local school boards ask.

The plan requires “mandatory active shooter training” and says faculty and students must be involved in “active shooter drills.” It calls for an increase in funding for safe school infrastructure, such as metal detectors, steel doors and upgraded locks.

Scott called for an anonymous K-12 “See Something, Say Something” hotline, website and mobile app, funding “to require access to dedicated mental health counselors to provide direct counseling services,” the creation of “threat assessment” teams at each school, and “crisis intervention training for all school personnel.”

Part 3: Expand mental health initiatives

The plan outlines a $50 million allocation for mental health initiatives, including the expansion of mental health service teams, a Department of Children and Families case manager embedded in every sheriff’s department, and matching grants for sheriff’s offices to set up special law enforcement teams to work with DCF case managers.

“There is nothing more important than the safety of our children. Our kids deserve nothing less. Fortunately, our economy is booming, and we have the resources to protectd our schools and our students. And, if providing this funding means we won’t be able to cut taxes this year — so be it. And, if we have to give up some of the projects we all hold near and dear — so be it.”